NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Best Dressed

Stars stunned on the red carpet at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.
The two-hour live show, hosted by Queen Latifah, took place in Pasadena, California, in front of a live audience for the first time in three years. The special aired live on BET.
Although the red carpet event was not televised, celebrities showed up rocking impressive looks nonetheless.
Advertisement
Check out all the looks below:
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Kyla Pratt
Advertisement
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Kenya Moore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jabari Banks
Advertisement
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Marcus Scribner
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Serena Williams
via Associated Press
Kerry Washington
via Associated Press
Zendaya
Advertisement
via Associated Press
Issa Rae
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jimmy Jean-Louis