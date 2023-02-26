What's Hot

EntertainmentFashionred carpetBlack History Month 2023

NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Best Dressed

Celebrities arrived in style ahead of the two-hour live show.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and Kyla Pratt at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet on Saturday night.
(Getty Images)

Stars stunned on the red carpet at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The two-hour live show, hosted by Queen Latifah, took place in Pasadena, California, in front of a live audience for the first time in three years. The special aired live on BET.

Although the red carpet event was not televised, celebrities showed up rocking impressive looks nonetheless.

Check out all the looks below:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Kyla Pratt
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Kenya Moore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jabari Banks
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Marcus Scribner
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
via Associated Press
Serena Williams
via Associated Press
Kerry Washington
via Associated Press
Zendaya
via Associated Press
Issa Rae
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost