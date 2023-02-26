What's Hot

Sheryl Lee Ralph Is A Relatable Matchmaker Mom At NAACP Image Awards

The "Abbott Elementary" star hilariously brought attention to her daughter's relationship status at the live show.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

|
Ivy Coco Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph stepped into her matchmaking role at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards like any mother would.

The actor joined her “Abbott Elementary” co-star Janelle James onstage to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama series at the live show on Saturday night.

Ralph took the opportunity to put in a good word for her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice, who she said was “still single.” The Emmy winner is also mother to a son, Etienne Maurice.

“My daughter is still single for those rich, young, Black men out there,” she said.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Clearly Ralph and her daughter have each other’s backs.

Ivy Coco Maurice, an entrepreneur, has been styling her mother’s red carpet looks.

“She’s always come to me for style advice.” she told HuffPost earlier this month.

“Abbott Elementary” won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

