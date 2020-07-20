NAACP Plans Virtual March On Washington To Press For Police Accountability

The NAACP is launching a “virtual march” on Washington next month to press its demand for police accountability and to mobilize voters, the organization said on Monday.

The online Aug. 28 event will mark the 57th anniversary of the historic Washington march when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his powerful “I Have a Dream” speech.

The 2020 Virtual March on Washington is also happening the day after Donald Trump is expected to make his reelection nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

The NAACP event will feature online appearances by Martin Luther King III and the families of Black individuals who have died at the hands of police officers.

The virtual march is “about asking everyone — from protesters in the streets to elected officials at all levels of government — to commit to pursuing a new agenda that prioritizes equity, justice, and equal opportunity for all,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “As we approach the November elections, we must mobilize to vote like we’ve never done before,” he added.

The march will also be an opportunity to “honor the life and legacy” of the late Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights titan who died Friday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, Johnson noted.

The virtual march kicks off the night of Aug. 27 with speeches and entertainment across social media sites and television networks.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!