“It aids in growing healthier nails during these [colder] seasons by preventing dry, brittle and splitting nails, thus, preventing the bacteria and germs to enter into the matrix area where nails are formed and may cause inflammation or infections,” Chacon told HuffPost.

For those of you that have never slugged anything before, Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Modern Dermatology, explained that it’s the nighttime process of layering nourishing and ingredient-rich oils or treatments on your nails and surrounding areas before following up with a hand cream and finally, a rich occlusive layer. Arguably one of the most important aspects of slugging, this thicker layer is typically a petroleum jelly that works to seal everything in, prevent transepidermal water loss and promote better product absorption.

“Slugging really only seals in whatever you’ve applied beneath it, so it’s important to seek out high quality ingredients in your cuticle oil, serum [and] hand cream for this to really be an effective strategy,” Robinson said.

If you have nails that are thin and peeling or cuticles that are raw and painfully dry, then it might be worth your while to keep scrolling to see the steps and products that Chacon, Robinson and other dermatologists recommend so you and your nails can live their best slug life.

