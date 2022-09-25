Shopping
BeautyTikTokNailshands

Nail Slugging Is The TikTok Trend That Derms Say Really Works

Similar to skin slugging, this trend helps hydrate brittle nails and dried out cuticles.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Nourish and strengthen your nails and cuticles with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vaseline-Blueseal-Petroleum-Jelly-Original/dp/B019MXNCFU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vaseline" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vaseline-Blueseal-Petroleum-Jelly-Original/dp/B019MXNCFU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vaseline</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Elon-Lanolin-Conditioner-Healthy-Nails/dp/B0011WHFL8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lanolin nail conditioning treatment" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Elon-Lanolin-Conditioner-Healthy-Nails/dp/B0011WHFL8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">lanolin nail conditioning treatment</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eurow-Premium-Cosmetic-Moisturizing-Natural/dp/B01FL8O51U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cotton overnight gloves" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Eurow-Premium-Cosmetic-Moisturizing-Natural/dp/B01FL8O51U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6328d7e7e4b0ed991abc2041%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cotton overnight gloves</a>.
Amazon
Nourish and strengthen your nails and cuticles with Vaseline, a lanolin nail conditioning treatment and a pair of cotton overnight gloves.

“Slugging,” a moisture-loss prevention technique that slid its way into many a skin care routine, has now migrated to other places of the body in need of extra hydration: the nails. (Like many beauty trends these days, we can thank TikTok for this latest iteration of slugging.)

More and more people have noticed that drier weather conditions or damage left by acrylics have begun to wreak havoc on their nail beds and cuticles. Trendy as it may be, Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist based in Miami, Florida, said that the act of slugging is here to stay.

@msrachaelthomas Going to test this out and see how it works! #nailsluggingtrend #nailslugging #healthynails #beautytips ♬ original sound - Rachael Thomas Leung

“It aids in growing healthier nails during these [colder] seasons by preventing dry, brittle and splitting nails, thus, preventing the bacteria and germs to enter into the matrix area where nails are formed and may cause inflammation or infections,” Chacon told HuffPost.

For those of you that have never slugged anything before, Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Modern Dermatology, explained that it’s the nighttime process of layering nourishing and ingredient-rich oils or treatments on your nails and surrounding areas before following up with a hand cream and finally, a rich occlusive layer. Arguably one of the most important aspects of slugging, this thicker layer is typically a petroleum jelly that works to seal everything in, prevent transepidermal water loss and promote better product absorption.

“Slugging really only seals in whatever you’ve applied beneath it, so it’s important to seek out high quality ingredients in your cuticle oil, serum [and] hand cream for this to really be an effective strategy,” Robinson said.

If you have nails that are thin and peeling or cuticles that are raw and painfully dry, then it might be worth your while to keep scrolling to see the steps and products that Chacon, Robinson and other dermatologists recommend so you and your nails can live their best slug life.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Violet Grey
An anti-inflammatory vitamin E hand scrub
After you have washed your hands with a moisturizing hand soap to eliminate any germs, Chacon said you should gently exfoliate your hands and the skin around your nails. "[This will] remove dead skin cells and any stubborn residue, creating a clean canvas for the products to come," she said.

Susanne Kaufman's plant-based hand scrub is Chacon's exfoliator of choice because "it has hydrating oils to keep hands supple." This state-of-the art peel is packed with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, nourishing oils and butters, and unique biodegradable exfoliating beads that dissolve into skin when the formula reaches the optimal temperature.
$85 at Violet Grey$85 at Net-A-Porter
2
Amazon
A lanolin-rich nail conditioning treatment
Dr. Amanda Zubek, a board-certified dermatologist with Yale Medicine, told HuffPost that although any conditioning treatment intended for the nails and cuticles will do, she particularly likes the lanolin-containing formula of this one from Elon.

Lanolin, which helps prevent moisture loss due to its high fat content, can help prevent nails from cracking and splitting, while the addition of beeswax works to thicken and strengthen cuticle fibers. This combination can help promote healthier and smoother nail regrowth.
$16.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A nail strengthening treatment
Another effective nail and cuticle treatment option comes at Robinson’s recommendation: The Isdin Si-Nails conditioner, which aids in nail growth by using ingredients like silanediol and pistacia lentiscus to promote essential minerals and components inside the nail that are essential for strength and health. The formula also contains the all-star ingredient hyaluronic acid, a humectant that can aid in cuticle hydration.
$32 at Amazon
4
Ulta
A nourishing cuticle oil with anti-fungal properties
When it comes to saturating those dry and flaky cuticles with oil, Chacon recommends this botanical infusion of apricot, sweet almond and jojoba oils, all conveniently dispersed by a roller ball applicator. In addition to providing intensive nourishment, these oils are known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties.
$12.99 at Ulta
5
Amazon
A ceramide intensive hand cream
Zubek suggests opting for a hand cream that contains ceramides, the building blocks needed for a healthy skin barrier. She likes CeraVe's therapeutic hand cream, which, like all of this trusted brand's products, contains three essential ceramides along with calming niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid and protective dimethicone.
$10.49 at Amazon$11.99 at Ulta
6
Amazon
An all-purpose beauty staple
Now for the "slug" part of the operation: the thick occlusive layer. Vaseline, a tried and true skin protectant staple, made it on all of our dermatologists' lists.

"Apply to the hands and rub it into the cuticles, nails and in between fingers," Chacon said. "This seals in moisture and prevents transepidermal water loss the process of water evaporating from the skin’s surface due to the external environment."
3.38 ounces: $3.42 at Amazon1.75 ounces: $1.77 at Walmart
7
Amazon
Two pairs of cotton overnight gloves that help facilitate absorption
Chacon, Robinson and Zubeck all agreed that it's useful to wear cotton gloves over your freshly slugged hands and nails in order to avoid a mess on your sheets and to maximize penetration of the products you just applied.

These two pairs of gloves are breathable, comfortable to wear and machine-washable.
$7.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Poppy manicure tool

Olive & June Nail Products You Need For The Perfect Manicure

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Food & Drink

If You Need Canned Soup In A Pinch, These Are The Brands Nutritionists Recommend

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent Blisters This Boot Season, According To Podiatrists

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In October

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids’ Test Scores During The Pandemic

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Cannabis Tourism Is Gaining Popularity. Here's What The Experience Is Like.

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

Make The Most Of Your Expensive Groceries With These Tips From An Actual Chef

Wellness

New Study Finds Another Good Reason To Get Your Flu Shot

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can't Resolve Fights With Your Partner? 'Emotional Flooding' May Be To Blame.

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

How To Wipe Your Personal Information From The Internet

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

The Easy Transitional Staple Your Wardrobe Might Be Missing

Shopping

21 Shackets If You're Looking For Your New Favorite Shirt (and Jacket) Of The Season

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Daily Facial Exfoliator Is Ideal For Low-Maintenance Folks

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Chelsea Boots To Take You Through The Seasons

Wellness

All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Shopping

Lightweight Layers For When You Can’t Decide If You’re Hot Or Cold

Shopping

The Dog Poop Bags And Dispensers That Pet Parents Use

Shopping

TikTokers Recommend Their Favorite Products For College Students