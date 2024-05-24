ShoppingBeautyskin care Nails

Reviewers Swear By These Nail Strengtheners For Giving Nails New Life

Say goodbye to brittle nails for good.
If you’re dealing with any kind of nail weakness or breakage, know that thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by nail strengtheners when it comes to getting stronger, less brittle nails.

Nail strengtheners come in nail polish-like bottles, and promise to make nails stronger in days or weeks.

So, which ones are actually worth your money in time? These are the ones Amazon reviewers swear by.

1
Amazon
The 'First Aid Kiss' nail hardener
This elephant-themed nail hardener is more than just cute — it can also help strengthen and harden your nails, thanks to a unique vitamin E-enhanced formula. "This is the first time in my whole life that my nails are STRONG and LONG," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "I’m using this just as directed and people frequently asked me where Im getting my nails done...my nails are so beautiful now that I don't need to go back to the nail salon. I will buy this again and AGAIN. No regrets!"
$10.49 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Intensive therapy for your nails
Take your nail goals to the next level with Nail Tek's nail strengthener, which promises to strengthen nails and boost shine. Nail Tek uses a unique formation that seals the layer of the nail together while and repairing weak, damaged nails. "My nails were super thin and peeling from a few months of having a manicure/polish," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "I have used this stuff for the past couple of weeks and there is a noticeable difference in my nails. They are stronger, the peeling isn’t there, and I am less likely to pick at them with this clear coat on them. Awesome product."
$9.95 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pretty pink formula that promises to strengthen nails
While this nail strengthener is pricier than others on the market, reviewers swear it's worth the money. "This is the only product I've found that really works to keep my nails from splitting and helps them grow as long as I want. I do keep my nails pretty short though," one customer wrote. "A good price for this size and even better with the auto delivery which is every 6 months......perfect timing for me."

This strengthening polish can also be used as a top coat or nail polish, and is formulated without harmful chemicals like parabens or phthalates.
$30 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A keratin strengthener with almost 33,000 5-star reviews
For an inexpensive product that promises to help grow longer nails in just three days, consider this Nail-Aid keratin option. Keratin is the hardening protein that naturally occurs in our nails, so the keratin in this nail strengthener is easily absorbed into thin, peeling nails.

And according to the people who bought it, it works. "This product is absolutely amazing," one reviewer wrote. "I used the product as stated, two coats (which dried quickly) and then another coat the next day, and another coat 3 days later. Nails harden immediately, I normally have very soft nails, so if they grow any they break easily...My friends can't believe how long my nails have grown, I can't believe how long they have grown in 3 months."
$4.48 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An organic strengthening formula you'll use again and again
Your nails will be instantly transformed when you use this "ridge-filling" nail polish, in the sense that they'll be shinier and healthier-looking — but they'll strengthen over time, too, thanks to natural ingredients like keratin and jojoba oil.

This nail strengthened also has almost 66,000 five-star review on Amazon. "I have HORRIBLE nails. Splitting, peeling, cracked," one reviewer wrote. "I don’t wear powders, gels or acrylics. Just really bad nails. I have been using this for 2 weeks and I have notice my nails have stopped splitting and the peeling is less...I will use up the bottle to see if it makes a huge difference but in 2 weeks I am happy."
$11.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A strengthening cream that promises to fortify your nails
Made with calcium, jojoba oil, and nail-strengthening vitamins, this nail strengthener absorbs deeply and quickly to repair weak, damaged nails. And reviewers say it works amazingly well. "I have always had soft nails that tear and just never get long...so I saw [this] and gave it a try," one customer wrote. "Glad I did. All I do is rub it into the nail a few times a day. It provides a healthy looking natural shine as opposed to a gloss, and I prefer that. It says to get it under the nail too, so I open the small jar and dip my nails into so the underside gets the cream too."
$7.94 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A classic nail strengthener that reviewers swear by
Sally Hansen's advanced nail hardener helps protect and strengthen nails while filling in ridges and giving them a shiny, healthy look. For stronger nails, 2-3 coats should be applied on bare nails, and be sure to let them dry in between.

"My nails don’t seem to grow to a point I notice but ever time I put this on it seems I have to quickly cut them cuz they grow [longer] than what I’m used to," one reviewer wrote. "It definitely works and I don’t understand how but it makes... nails so strong and long when using."
$3.38 at Amazon
8
Amazon
An envy-inspiring nail strengthener
Popular polish brand OPI's Nail Envy uses vitamins A, E, C, biotin and calcium to help strengthen nails, and reviewers say it works wonders. "OPI Nail Envy stands out primarily for its quick-drying formula and the ability to apply multiple layers without compromising the finish," one reviewer wrote. "The fast drying time is a major plus. Impressively, despite adding several coats to strengthen and thicken the nails, the product maintains a smooth, glossy finish. Each layer applies seamlessly, enhancing rather than detracting from the overall appearance. This makes OPI Nail Envy not only a practical choice for nail strengthening but also ensures nails look polished and professional, layer after layer. It's an ideal solution for anyone seeking to fortify their nails without sacrificing aesthetics."
$18.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An advanced vegan nail strengthener from Essie
This clinically tested formula from Essie promises to strengthen and hydrate damaged nails. It can also be used as a top coat or nail polish, and it uses a vegan formula customers love.

"Bought this nail polish due to my natural nails being very thin and weak after many years are wearing acrylic nails," one reviewer wrote. "After a couple of weeks using this product, I’ve noticed my nails are getting feeling thicker and stronger. Highly recommend this product.
$10.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A moisturizing formula enriched with calcium
With keratin, aloe vera, calcium, collagen and more nourishing ingredients, this water-based formula promises to deliver results in 5-7 days — simply apply it to your nail and cuticles up to twice daily for best results, according to the brand. “After several years of trying to get my peeling/breaking nails stronger after abusing them at nail salons, I now have extremely strong nails and they look wonderful naturally,” wrote a reviewer.
$14.97 at Amazon
