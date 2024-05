Reviewers Swear By These Nail Strengtheners For Giving Nails New Life

A keratin strengthener with almost 33,000 5-star reviews

For an inexpensive product that promises to help grow longer nails in just three days, consider this Nail-Aid keratin option. Keratin is the hardening protein that naturally occurs in our nails, so the keratin in this nail strengthener is easily absorbed into thin, peeling nails.And according to the people who bought it, it works. "This product is absolutely amazing," one reviewer wrote . "I used the product as stated, two coats (which dried quickly) and then another coat the next day, and another coat 3 days later. Nails harden immediately, I normally have very soft nails, so if they grow any they break easily...My friends can't believe how long my nails have grown, I can't believe how long they have grown in 3 months."