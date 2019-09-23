At Least 7 Children Killed, Dozens Injured After Classroom Collapses In Kenya's Capital

Njeri Mwangi / Reuters A police officer stands near the debris of a collapsed school classroom, in Nairobi, Kenya, September 23, 2019.

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) ― Seven children were killed and at least 57 injured on Monday when a classroom collapsed in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, officials said.

Television stations showed images of rescue workers sifting through metal sheeting and slabs of concrete at the Precious Talent school, and carrying white body bags to an ambulance.

UPDATE: At least 7 students confirmed dead after classrooms collapse at Precious Talent school in Ngando, Dagoreti OCPD confirms, rescue mission ongoing pic.twitter.com/l4QMRFsHw2 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 23, 2019

“There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities,” said government spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

Kenyatta National Hospital later said on Twitter that 64 students had been sent to the hospital.

Update on Precious Talent Academy:



850 Students were at school when the incident happened



7 pupils have been confirmed dead



57 were injured and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital#KTNNewsCentre #GetTheWholeStory @brendakerubo7 pic.twitter.com/JunUnqOiAE — ktn (@KTNKenya) September 23, 2019

The first floor of the building collapsed, trapping the children below, local lawmaker John Kiarie told NTV Kenya.

The cause was not immediately known, but authorities have previously warned that 30,000 to 40,000 buildings erected without approval in Nairobi are at risk of collapse.

Three years ago, a six-story residential block collapsed in Nairobi, killing 51 people following heavy rains.

(Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Toby Chopra and Darren Schuettler)