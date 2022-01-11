Hats off to Georgia for beating Alabama to capture its first college football national championship in 41 years.

But at least one Georgia player should have left his hat off during the on-field celebration, because it was an Alabama cap.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was reveling in the moment while wearing a title commemorative hat with Alabama’s “A” logo on it.

Oops.

Souvenir apparel is prepared for both teams in case either side wins. But Dean, an NFL prospect who made four tackles in his team’s 33-18 victory, somehow got the wrong one.

One observer on Twitter called it a “wardrobe malfunction,” and Dean trended on the social media platform.

Alabama, the Bulldogs’ SEC rival, has won six national championships under Coach Nick Saban, and had defeated Georgia seven straight times, including in the SEC title game just weeks ago.

So maybe it was no surprise that the specter of the Crimson Tide hung around just a bit longer on the head of Dean. He eventually changed to a Georgia championship hat, but not before taking a ribbing on Twitter.

OH NO THEY MIXED UP THE HATS pic.twitter.com/zdZjiAMHaK — Tyler Aki (@TylerAki_) January 11, 2022

Nakobe Dean wearing the wrong hat during the championship celebration.

Bama fans: “NAKOBE DEAN IS COMING TO BAMA!” — Papa GeauxGeist (@GeauxGeist) January 11, 2022

Nakobe Dean had the wrong hat 😅 pic.twitter.com/6NnQyU0AOh — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022