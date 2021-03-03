People Can't Name 1 Friggin' Book In 'Jimmy Kimmel' Street Survey

To celebrate National Read Across America Day on Tuesday, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” took to the streets of Hollywood, California, to ask passersby to name a book. Any book. (Watch the video below.)

It was a struggle. Sure, it’s easy to freeze up when you’re put on the spot. But people’s reactions told a story ― just not one you read in books.

As for the guy who explained that he read a comic book, which counts because “it has ‘book’ in the name” ― nice try.