People Can't Name 1 Friggin' Book In 'Jimmy Kimmel' Street Survey

America seems to have turned the page on reading.

To celebrate National Read Across America Day on Tuesday, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” took to the streets of Hollywood, California, to ask passersby to name a book. Any book. (Watch the video below.)

It was a struggle. Sure, it’s easy to freeze up when you’re put on the spot. But people’s reactions told a story ― just not one you read in books.

As for the guy who explained that he read a comic book, which counts because “it has ‘book’ in the name” ― nice try. 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
