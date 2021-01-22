A Big Name Drop On 'WandaVision' Changes Everything

No one likes a name-dropper, Geraldine.

The third episode of “WandaVision” — a “Brady Bunch”-inspired installment — has Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) go through an entire pregnancy in just hours, which, due to her powers, resulted in power outages and rainstorms (is this a pregnancy or Jumanji?). There were also suspicious neighbors whispering behind Vision’s (Paul Bettany) back and a curious skin HYDRA-tion commercial.

However, the biggest, series-changing moment came when Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) brought up a name from Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) past. And, honestly, she probably really regrets it.

While looking at her twin boys with Geraldine (yeah, Wanda has twins basically overnight), Wanda mentions how she was also a twin. She had a brother named Pietro, she says in her former Sokovian accent.

Of course, Pietro/Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was killed by Ultron, and Geraldine makes the mistake of mentioning his evil super-robot murderer.

⚠️#WandaVision SPOILERS⚠️

“he was killed by Ultron, wasn’t he?”CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/FKdYbzLy5T — marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@IR0NLANG) January 22, 2021

Let this be a lesson. Never bring up 2015′s highly criticized “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to Elizabeth Olsen.

The moment seemingly shattered Wanda’s sitcom fantasy, and she pressed Geraldine for more info.

Wanda: "What did you say?"



Geraldine: pic.twitter.com/CtYtCs7c0c — Brian | WandaVision Era (@McuScottLang) January 22, 2021

It also didn’t help that Geraldine was wearing a symbol for Marvel intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D., which Wanda had been seeing in various places throughout “WandaVision.” As much as Geraldine tried to play it off, the damage was done.

In a moment that changes the show, Wanda ejects “Geraldine” (who we know is actually named Monica Rambeau, a possible agent for S.W.O.R.D.) back into the real world.

#WandaVision 🚨 SPOILERS 🚨

Did anyone feel bad for Monica or is it just me? She was really trying to help Wanda, and being the one sent by SWORD forgetting her identity and being one of the closest people to Wanda other than Vision, made me sad when Wanda kicked her out pic.twitter.com/7ZhiduyBmd — 🥥 (@spideyysupreme) January 22, 2021

Up to this point, the sitcom environment of “WandaVision” was just theorized to take place in Wanda’s head or in an alternate reality she created. Episode 3 confirms it with Monica flying out of Wanda’s secret world.

But now we’re left with even bigger questions: Is S.W.O.R.D. trying to bring down Wanda’s alternate reality or indulge her? What do the neighbors, who were close to telling Vision a big secret, actually know? And is anyone going to care that Wanda had twin boys in basically two days?

No? OK, gotcha.

Whatever’s going on, things are about to get real.