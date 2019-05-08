The royal baby has a name!

Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He is currently seventh in line to the throne, but will decidedly not have a title.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the SussexRoyal Instagram said in a post on Wednesday that showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex standing with Archie, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” the post said. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the media about little Archie on Wednesday, before announcing his name.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Meghan Markle said of her baby boy during a photo call with press on Wednesday. “He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

Prince Harry said that he is having a “great” time settling in as a new dad.

“Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy,” he said.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

PA Wire/PA Images The new parents couldn't stop smiling and looking at their little one.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delivered the baby boy, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, on Monday, with Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, by her side.

Buckingham Palace later said in a statement that the new grandmother was “overjoyed” over the birth of her grandchild, as were members of the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued their congratulations to the new parents on Tuesday and said that they’ll stop by to see the baby soon.

PA Wire/PA Images The proud new parents.

PA Wire/PA Images How sweet!

PA Wire/PA Images

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” the Duke of Cambridge told reporters.

Many of Meghan’s old “Suits” co-stars congratulated her and Harry on social media, as did Barack and Michelle Obama.

Kensington Palace announced in October that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expecting their first child, just a few months after the royal wedding on May 19.

Both Meghan and Harry spoke excitedly about their little one joining the family over the past few months at royal engagements.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Congratulations to the happy couple!

The former “Suits” actress spoke about a recent women’s rights documentary she watched ― and how it related to her baby ― during a panel on International Women’s Day in March.

“One of the things they said during pregnancy was, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ I love that,” Meghan said, smiling as the audience laughed along. “So boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that’s the case with our little bump.”