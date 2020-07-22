Trump's Pick To Run The Consumer Product Safety Commission Has Stalled, Says Senator

She’s drawn particular criticism over her record on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a class of toxic chemicals found in many consumer products and in firefighting foam used at military bases. They are linked to various cancers and other diseases, decreased fertility and birth defects. According to documents obtained and released by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), Beck was the driving force behind a White House effort to weaken a final EPA rule on PFAS. She even asked the agency to create a special loophole for importers of PFAS-tainted products.

That’s why Capito is opposing her.

“Dr. Nancy Beck’s record as it relates to PFAS chemicals, as well as her responses to my questions and the questions of other Senators at yesterday’s Commerce Committee hearing have led me to conclude that she is not the right person to lead the Consumer Product Safety Commission,” Capito said in a statement last month. “The CPSC chairman should be someone who applies the proper balance between protecting public health and the environment and the needs of our economy. I will vote against Dr. Beck’s confirmation in both the Commerce Committee and on the Senate floor.”

Beck may not have the support of other Republicans on the committee, either. Aides to Republican Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska), all of whom are committee members and some of whom are in tough reelection campaigns, did not respond to HuffPost’s repeated requests for comment on whether they plan to vote for Beck.