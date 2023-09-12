GOP Lawmaker Scorched For Her 'Mental Gymnastics' About Biden Impeachment Inquiry

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was slammed online over her argument for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Mace told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins she supported opening an inquiry because “it would give us another tool in the toolbox, specifically to look at Joe Biden’s bank records.”

Advertisement

“Any piece of evidence, right or wrong, I want the American people to see all of it, whether it backs us up or not,” she said.

“But isn’t it supposed to be the evidence that leads you to pursue impeachment? An impeachment inquiry?” Collins asked.

“Well that’s what the inquiry is for, is to get more evidence,” Mace replied.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has been investigating Biden for months, looking to substantiate allegations he engaged in corruption and bribery linked to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

They have not yet produced evidence indicating wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Some far-right House Republicans are threatening to force a government shutdown unless an impeachment inquiry is opened, despite objections from within their own ranks and skepticism from Senate Republicans that there’s not enough evidence to move forward.

Advertisement

On Monday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the oversight committee, released a report on the committee’s findings, arguing that they had come up empty and in fact “conclusively disproven the Republican allegations against President Biden.”

He portrayed the investigation as an attempt by Donald Trump sycophants to seek revenge for the twice-impeached former president and establish a “false moral equivalency” between Trump and Biden.

Mace was criticized online as viewers pointed out there should be evidence to justify opening another inquiry, not the other way around.

Mental gymnastics 101 https://t.co/ZObacCOuXL — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 12, 2023

Translation: We’ll find the evidence we need to impeach Biden by impeaching him. https://t.co/A1ZoZscGBm — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 12, 2023

Advertisement

The lack of understanding on congressional authorities by congressional representatives is astounding.



Plus… impeachment proceedings without any proof or other data/evidence is simply dangerous precedent-setting bullshit—and sweet nectar to performative junkies like Nancy Mace. https://t.co/iTdwbe6g8J — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) September 12, 2023

But why would you open an inquiry if you've looked and can't find any evidence?



We should open an inquiry into whether Nancy Mace is embezzling government funds just to see if we can find any evidence. https://t.co/16kGrMSsWH — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) September 12, 2023

Translation: X is true because of Y, and Y is true because of X https://t.co/kVUzliHzsN pic.twitter.com/tm2xvgR2m6 — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) September 12, 2023

Extremist radical Nancy Mace admits their impeachment inquiry is a fishing expedition. https://t.co/GRPrnMP6NY — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 12, 2023

Advertisement