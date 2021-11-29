GOP Rep Nancy Mace Makes Conflicting COVID Vaccine Remarks On CNN, Fox News

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tried to have it both ways regarding COVID-19 prevention methods ― and it didn’t go so well for her.

On Sunday, Mace appeared on Fox News, where she said the CDC needs to consider the effects of “natural immunity” in those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Then she noted that she’s seen some studies suggesting that natural immunity may provide 27 times more protection against future COVID infection than a vaccination.

“So we need to take all of the science into account and not selectively choosing what science to follow when we are making policy decisions,” Mace said.

However, Mace sang a different tune when she appeared on CNN a little later.

During that segment, she claimed herself to be “a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when we need to.”

Advertisement

Mace also encouraged the American people ― at least those watching CNN ― to consider wearing masks and getting vaccinated, which studies say offers more protection even to those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.

HuffPost reached out to the congresswoman for clarity, but she did not immediately respond.

You can see Mace say one thing to Fox News and another to CNN in this clip.

When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNN pic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021

Many Twitter users were amazed at Mace’s willingness to change her message depending on the outlet.

Advertisement

Compartmentalizing politician forgets people have access to both channels. https://t.co/ZzBZOwLiiT — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) November 29, 2021

You gotta play to your audience, no matter how disingenuous... https://t.co/4oupP7tQlY — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) November 29, 2021

This is a deliberate strategy, not just "dumb". https://t.co/KqBretJ0OM — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 29, 2021