GOP Rep: 'There Are Crazies On Both Sides' Like Marjorie Taylor Greene

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina spoke out against GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Tuesday, but attempted to downplay Greene’s support for conspiracy theories by saying “there are crazies on both sides” of the aisle.

House Democrats are preparing to boot Greene off committees she was assigned to for her long history of controversial commentary unless her fellow Republicans hold her accountable. The newly elected lawmaker’s social media activity has been in the spotlight since she was sworn in last month, even though much of it was made public well before her election in November.

“There are crazies on both sides of the aisle, we’ve seen that,” Mace said during an appearance on Fox Business. “You know, it’s not just Republicans that have our own issues. Democrats have them, too.”

“We’ve seen Maxine Waters tell folks to go and threaten and harm members of the Trump administration,” Mace added.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) inspired a pearl-clutching response from conservative media back in 2018, when she encouraged supporters to “harass” Trump administration officials over the “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Public shaming, Waters suggested, could help convince the Trump White House that it was bad to forcibly separate immigrant parents from their children at the border.

Waters did not encourage physical violence.

Greene’s posts, however, include support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose followers participated in last month’s U.S. Capitol riot in the false belief that President Donald Trump was waging an imaginary war against a cabal of wealthy Democratic pedophiles. She once indicated support for executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, liking a Facebook comment that said it would be “quicker” to remove the Democratic leader with ”[a] bullet to the head.”

Greene also has also made the offensive suggestion that the Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, school mass shootings were staged, and publicly wondered whether a “space laser” sparked the 2018 California wildfires.