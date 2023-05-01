Nancy Mace Derides DeSantis' Abortion Ban: Not A Way To 'Change Hearts And Minds'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his six-week abortion ban and remarked that his effort “isn’t the way to change hearts and minds” on the topic. (You can watch her remarks below)

CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Sunday asked Mace whether a Republican candidate who supports a six-week abortion ban can pull off a successful presidential campaign.

“People who are in Republican districts have to make this calculus, you say you’re in a purple one, so you have to compromise,” Brennan added.

“Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape, and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds,” Mace replied.

“It’s not compassionate. The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It’s a non-starter.”

DeSantis’ abortion ban – signed into law last month – bars abortion after six weeks, a time where most people aren’t aware that they’re pregnant.

The law has yet to go into effect as it awaits a state Supreme Court ruling on Florida’s 15-week ban on abortion, a ban that was heavily criticized by two women in the state last month during an MSNBC appearance.

The South Carolina Republican’s remarks appear to reflect a majority of Americans who are opposed to six-week abortion bans, including a majority of Republicans, a recent NPR, PBS “NewsHour” and Marist poll found.

Mace has recently cautioned her party on its abortion messaging, as well.

She called on Republicans to “find some middle ground” on the issue of abortion during an appearance on ABC News last week.

“As Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes,” she said.