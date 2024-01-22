Nancy Mace Endorses Donald Trump For President

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday, despite her previous criticism of the former president for launching a mob attack on Congress.
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mace said she didn’t agree with any candidate but that it’s time for Republicans to unite behind Trump.
“To be honest, it’s been a complete shit show since he left the White House,” she said. “Our country needs to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done.”
The endorsement is something of a slight to fellow South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley, who is challenging Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination.
The Republican primary field narrowed significantly over the weekend, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping from the race and endorsing Trump.
Mace came to Congress in 2021 and was appalled when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. She said the next day in an interview with CNN that Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out yesterday.”
Like many other Republicans, Mace has made peace with Trump’s use of political violence ― even though Trump has since been indicted for his various efforts to overthrow his election loss. The former president is currently campaigning between court appearances for his 91 felony charges in four criminal cases.
Mace suggested Monday that the Capitol riot didn’t wipe out Trump’s legacy after all, ending her statement with: “Donald Trump’s record in his first term should tell every American how vital it is he be returned to office.”