Rep. Nancy Mace Gets Mad At George Stephanopoulos Over Rape Question

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) accused George Stephanopoulos of trying to “shame” her after Stephanopoulos asked her how she could endorse former President Donald Trump after he was found liable for sexual abuse.
“I live with shame,” Mace, who has said she was raped at the age 16, said on Sunday’s episode of “This Week.” “And you’re asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim, and I find it disgusting.”
Stephanopoulos pushed back, continuing to question Mace ― but Mace insisted Stephanopoulos was trying to “shame” her and that’s why women don’t come forward about rape. Mace confessed in 2019 that she was raped while she was advocating for a rape exception on an abortion ban.
“Women don’t come forward because they’re defamed by those who perpetrate rape,” Stephanopoulos said, referring to Trump, who was found liable last year for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and for defaming her allegations.
Mace continued to tell Stephanopoulos that she found his question “offensive.” She said Trump was not found guilty in a criminal court and it was sexual abuse, not rape.
“I’ve endorsed the man that I believe is best for our country,” she said. “It’s not Joe Biden.”
Stephanopoulos went on to ask why Mace is endorsing Trump for president after she said he shouldn’t hold office after the Jan. 6 coup attempt. Mace said that voters have moved on and aren’t concerned about it.
Stephanopoulos ended the interview asking Mace one more time if she was comfortable with Trump being found liable for sexual abuse.
“I didn’t say I was comfortable,” Mace said. “You’re putting words into my mouth.
“I support Donald Trump for president. I just endorsed him a few weeks ago,” she said, reiterating that Trump was found guilty in a civil court.