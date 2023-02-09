What's Hot

White House Asked Twitter To Delete Chrissy Teigen Post Calling Trump ‘P***y Ass B***h’

Tucker Carlson Goes To A Dark Place In Weird New Attack On Democrats

Florida Is Celebrating Black History Month In The Worst Way Possible

The Best Part Of Joe Biden's SOTU Address Happened After It Was Over

He Paid $1 Million For Destroying Wetlands. Now He’s Fighting Clean Water Rules In Congress.

NewsNation Reporter Arrested At Ohio Governor's Press Conference

NFL Network Pulls Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman's Complaint

Debate Over Hunter Biden's Nudes Now Part Of The Congressional Record

Owen Wilson Is A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Nostalgic ‘Paint’ Trailer

Elena Fanchini, Italian World Cup Skier, Dead At 37

Republicans Push Bill That Would Let Montana Students Misgender Classmates

Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About How He Dealt With Lori Harvey Breakup

PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyKevin McCarthy

Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock

Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
Ben Blanchet

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) roasted prominent members of her own party Wednesday at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation Congressional Dinner.

The fundraising dinner was billed as an evening of “lighthearted quips,” but Mace’s digs were anything but. And she managed to bash House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and ex-President Donald Trump in the same one-liner about McCarthy’s contortions to win the speakership last month.

“I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease the crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels,” said Mace, referring to the adult film actor who accused Trump of having an affair with her in 2006.

Mace later made a jab at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who she recently branded a “fraud.” Gaetz helped lead Freedom Caucus radicals who opposed McCarthy’s speakership until he promised concessions.

“Well, let’s be honest. We all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote get to 18,” said Mace. The joke about Gaetz’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old drew shocked reactions from the crowd.

“I do have a message for Matt this evening. He really, really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn’t find a babysitter — to be his date, I mean. Come on.”

Mace wasn’t the only politician firing off jokes at members of their own party.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) took aim at President Joe Biden over a clip that shows him clapping out of sync with Black churchgoers at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church last month.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community