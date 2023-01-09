What's Hot

Jane Fonda Says Her 'Knees Gave Way' When She Met 'Gorgeous' Tom Brady

Hugh Jackman On Training For Wolverine In 'Deadpool 3': It'll Be 'My Job'

California Hit By More Storms, Braces For Potential Floods

Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters Storm Brazil's Top Government Offices

Former 'Eight Is Enough' Child Star Adam Rich Dies At 54

Biden Condemns Jan. 6-Style Assault In Brazil, Says Democracy Has ‘Our Full Support’

Bills, NFL Teams Show Damar Hamlin Love With Touching On-Field Tributes

Most Bartenders 'F'ing Hate' The Word 'Mocktail.' Here's Why.

Hailey Bieber Reveals She 'Struggled With A Little PTSD' After Suffering Mini-Stroke

33 Things That’ll Help Take The Stress Out Of The Busiest Travel Days

Corporations Slyly Funding Election Deniers All Over Again

Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida

PoliticsRepublican Partymatt gaetz house speaker

Matt Gaetz Is Called A 'Fraud' By Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace

The Republican South Carolina lawmaker accused Gaetz of exploiting the House speaker fiasco for donations.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) took to national television Sunday to call Rep. Matt Gaetz “a fraud” for his antics during the protracted House speaker election.

Mace accused Gaetz of turning his repeated rejections of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) into a fundraising plea. Joining other far-right dissenters, Gaetz voted against McCarthy 14 times before capitulating in the 15th round Friday by voting “present,” allowing McCarthy to win.

Matt Gaetz is a fraud,” Mace said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan. “Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week he sent out a fundraising email. What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions. I don’t support that kind of behavior.”

“I have no regrets about casting my vote on the House floor against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker!” one Gaetz fundraising outreach read, Axios reported.

Mace also fumed that Gaetz and other Republican holdouts squeezed a concession out of McCarthy to allow for a third of the rules committee to consist of ultraconservatives from the Freedom Caucus. The rules committee determines which bills make it to the floor.

“I am concerned that commonsense legislation will not get through to get a vote on the floor,” Mace said.

Mace, who calls herself “pro-life” with “many exceptions,” noted upcoming abortion bills that will never get approved by the Senate or President Joe Biden. She said that “if we’re going to be serious about protecting life,” the GOP should entertain more centrist views that promote birth control so the need for abortions could be diminished.

Mace said she was “on the fence” over approving the rules that will facilitate actual legislation. That vote comes on Monday.

Mace, who has accused Gaetz of fraudulent behavior previously, wasn’t the only Republican to express frustration with the Florida conservative. Some walked out on Gaetz’s floor speech on Friday, and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama had to be restrained from physically going after Gaetz at one point.

Gaetz’s office did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community