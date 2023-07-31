Nancy Mace Raises Alarm For GOP Walking 'The Plank' With Biden Impeachment Talk

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) argued that seats held by “moderate” Republicans in Congress are “at risk” when the GOP weighs impeachment efforts aimed at President Joe Biden.

Mace, in an interview with Fox News’ Shannon Bream, said she believes the GOP is “divided” on the matter after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) carted out talk of an impeachment inquiry into Biden despite lacking evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Advertisement

The South Carolina Republican, on Sunday, gave her two cents on the impeachment talk after the speaker claimed that House Republicans’ investigations into the Biden family were “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” last week.

“An inquiry is different from an impeachment vote and is another tool in the toolbox,” Mace said.

“But I will tell you, every time we walk the plank, we are putting moderate members, members that won Biden districts, we are putting those seats at risk for 2024. We are putting the majority at risk.”

A number of Republicans have chimed in on the impeachment threats including Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), who said he wasn’t sure what evidence the House has and noted a “pretty high standard” for impeachments, Politico reported.

“Staying focused on the future, not the past, is in my view the best way to change the direction of the country. And that’s to win an election,” he said.

Advertisement

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that accusations aimed at the Biden family should “play out in court.”

“We have to find out what all the evidence is... if found guilty, yeah I think Congress should definitely take something up,” Sununu said.

“I think they’re really, really far from really figuring out what the realities there are. But those are very serious accusations that have to be followed up for sure.”

Mace told Bream that other matters outside of impeachment – including abortion – also put those members “on the plank,” as well.

“But the one thing I’ll say is this, is that whatever the evidence shows up, we ought to follow the facts and we have to be better than Nancy Pelosi,” said Mace, who claimed that the former House speaker “politicized” the impeachment process.

Advertisement