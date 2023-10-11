Nancy Mace Pulls Weird 'Scarlet Letter' Stunt That Doesn't Mean What She Thinks

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) might want to check the CliffsNotes next time she tries to send a message like this.

The Republican lawmaker wore a white shirt emblazoned with a red letter “A” on Tuesday after facing backlash for voting to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

Advertisement

“I’m wearing the ‘scarlet letter’ after the week that I just had, last week, being a woman up here and being demonized for my vote and for my voice,” she said.

Firstly, that’s not why she’s faced disapproval. And secondly, that is not what the “The Scarlet Letter” is about.

The 19th century novel tells the story of an unmarried woman who gets pregnant through an affair and is forced to wear a scarlet letter “A” as punishment for adultery.

Mace: I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I had being a woman and being demonized for my vote and voice. pic.twitter.com/guVpxGHUq7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

Mace joined seven other Republicans and all Democrats to remove McCarthy from his post, after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) filed a motion to initiate the vote.

Mace was the only woman among the eight Republicans — who have all been criticized for throwing Congress into turmoil.

She was also called out for endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as McCarthy’s successor, given her outspoken support for victims of sexual assault.

Jordan has been accused of ignoring sexual abuse complaints against a team doctor when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the ’80s and ’90s. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Users of X (formerly Twitter) suggested Mace should probably have read the book — or, you know, Googled it or something — before trying the stunt.

Advertisement

Pro tip: Read the book you're referencing before you reference it https://t.co/5fzFfuACo1 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 11, 2023

Local moron labels herself an adulterer to protest people being mean to her. https://t.co/GV84J1l12A — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 11, 2023

I made the classic mistake of thinking I didn't understand the Scarlet Letter analogy she was making before figuring out that she was the one who didn't understand. Totally my bad. https://t.co/Y2rvH2aTQ8 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 11, 2023

She regrets her vote and is overreacting. https://t.co/rfgc8i1Uqj — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 11, 2023

ah yes, the A stands for Aoutspoken https://t.co/Smj1aM4aEi — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

Chaos in Ukraine and Israel. Policy needs in healthcare, agriculture, banking etc. Serious issues in the country — and no Speaker.



But let’s have neuron-challenged performance artists wear a “scarlet” A on a shirt and parade around as a faux victim for some made up bullshit.… https://t.co/d2NH0LKa8F — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) October 11, 2023

Show me you haven't read Scarlett Letter without telling me. https://t.co/Ee9NwvrGRu — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 11, 2023

Neither she nor anyone on her staff have read the novel, the Cliff's Notes, or the Wikipedia page. https://t.co/QJrMtAZp0d — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 10, 2023

Folks, this is why we shouldn’t ban books. https://t.co/Wnj32mPRCy — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

In this case the 'A' stands for attention seeker. — Covie (@covie_93) October 11, 2023

Neither Nathaniel Hawthorne nor Mace’s high school English teacher could be reached for comment. https://t.co/dLUMI3fdol — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 11, 2023

Every day I think, "It can't get any stupider." And then every day, it does. https://t.co/Nk17JxoE7h — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 11, 2023

When you try and write the book report based solely on the Barnes & Nobles Classics edition cover https://t.co/5BRsQVAqlm — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) October 11, 2023

Nancy Mace is a direct result of the Republican War on Education. Keep'em dumb and they'll fall for our lies--even our own. The GOP way. https://t.co/dLHUYtYIAr — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 11, 2023

Advertisement