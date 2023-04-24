What's Hot

‘Major Crime Vibes’: John Oliver Blows The Whistle On Investing’s Biggest Scam

Jordan Klepper Recalls His Favorite MAGA Comment And It's A Doozy

Jan. 6 Protester Says Tucker Carlson Is Trying To 'Destroy My Life'

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives The Easiest Fact Check Of Her Life

‘Stunning’ Wolf Discovery Caught On Wildlife Camera In Minnesota

9 Teenagers Injured In Texas Prom After-Party Shooting

Doja Cat Says She Was 'Super Ill' While Wearing Viral Red Crystal Look At Fashion Week

PoliticsAbortionNancy Mace

Republican Nancy Mace Warns GOP On Abortion: ‘We’re Going To Lose Huge’ In 2024

The South Carolina congresswoman predicted what will happen if Republicans fail to "read the room" and "find some middle ground" on the issue.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday warned the GOP will face “huge” losses in the 2024 elections if her fellow Republican lawmakers don’t rein in their anti-abortion extremism.

Mace, appearing on ABC News’ “This Week,” urged Republicans to “find some middle ground” or face electoral wipeout next year.

“As a Republican, conservative, constitutional conservative who’s ‘pro-life,’ I saw what happened after ‘Roe v. Wade’ because I represent a very purple district, as purple as this dress. And I saw the sentiment change dramatically,” said Mace.

Republicans “need to read the room on this issue,” continued Mace, whose calls for exemptions in cases of incest and rape, partly due to her own experience of being raped when she was a teenager, has drawn backlash from other conservatives.

“The vast majority of folks are not in the extremes,” she noted.

And the pursuit, and enactment, of strict limiting abortion bans was “the wrong message heading into ’24,” she added. “We’re going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities.”

Watch the interview here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community