Republican Nancy Mace Warns GOP On Abortion: ‘We’re Going To Lose Huge’ In 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Sunday warned the GOP will face “huge” losses in the 2024 elections if her fellow Republican lawmakers don’t rein in their anti-abortion extremism.

Mace, appearing on ABC News’ “This Week,” urged Republicans to “find some middle ground” or face electoral wipeout next year.

“As a Republican, conservative, constitutional conservative who’s ‘pro-life,’ I saw what happened after ‘Roe v. Wade’ because I represent a very purple district, as purple as this dress. And I saw the sentiment change dramatically,” said Mace.

Republicans “need to read the room on this issue,” continued Mace, whose calls for exemptions in cases of incest and rape, partly due to her own experience of being raped when she was a teenager, has drawn backlash from other conservatives.

“The vast majority of folks are not in the extremes,” she noted.

And the pursuit, and enactment, of strict limiting abortion bans was “the wrong message heading into ’24,” she added. “We’re going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities.”

Watch the interview here:

