Nancy Pelosi Scolds Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And The Squad In New Book

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dissed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow members of the progressive “Squad” in a new biography.

“Pelosi unloads on the Squad, at one point adopting a child-like voice when discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and offers the squad this blunt advice: “You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad allies ― Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) ― have pushed progressive proposals such as “Medicare for All,” and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. All four won re-election in November.

Since Ocasio-Cortez’s underdog ascent to Capitol Hill turned her into a political celebrity, Pelosi has taken other shots at the New York lawmaker.

Pelosi once dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal environmental reform as “not legislation” but a “list of aspirations,” and appeared to poke at her popularity. “While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what’s important is that we have large numbers of votes on the floor of the House,” she said.

“Madam Speaker” will be available on April 20.