Nancy Pelosi On FBI Raid Of Trump Resort: 'No One Is Above The Law'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday said the search of former president Donald Trump's home in Florida showed no one is above the law. KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida compound by the FBI showed the law applies equally to everyone.

“I don’t really have too much to say except that to have a visit like that you need a warrant. To have a warrant, you need justification,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Advertisement

“No one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States,” she added.

Pelosi said she learned of the search, which Trump announced Monday in a public statement and condemned as “prosecutorial misconduct,” the same way many other Americans did: when it “flashed on my phone.”

While Pelosi has been a harsh critic of Trump, both while he was in office and since, she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) seemed careful in their public comments to avoid the appearance of gloating.

Pelosi said she did not know more than anyone else about the search and “we’ll see what the justification was to the raid.” Schumer, in an appearance on MSNBC Monday night, declined to comment.

Advertisement

“I know nothing about it, other than what I’ve read, like everybody else,” Schumer said. “So I think it’s wise for me to withhold comment until we learn more.”

In contrast, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted a vow of retaliation against Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday night.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” McCarthy wrote, warning Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Pelosi, in a separate Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, dismissed McCarthy’s threat, saying Democrats are going to retain control of the House — a prediction most analysts doubt.

“I think whatever the leader is saying is probably idle, but nonetheless we believe in the rule of law,” she said.