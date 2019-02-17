‘SNL’: Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Relish Trump's Dealmaking Failure

Kate McKinnon’s Nancy Pelosi and Alex Moffat’s Chuck Schumer dropped by the “Weekend Update” desk on “Saturday Night Live” to gloat over discuss President Donald Trump’s border wall negotiations.
The Senate minority leader and House speaker could barely keep it together as they made mention of the deal which that $1.375 billion to the southern barrier ― or “two whole percent” of what he needed.
“That sounds like a lot to me,” Pelosi quipped.
“Yeah, two percent, I mean I can’t drink milk that rich ... I’ll explode,” Schumer replied.
