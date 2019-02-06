Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Jokes That Infamous Clap At Trump Took Her Back To Teen Years

One of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughters quipped that her mother’s now-viral applause at President Donald Trump brought her “back to the teen years.”

On Wednesday morning, Christine Pelosi tweeted an image of her mother wearing a smirk and clapping her hands at Trump at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

“Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap,” wrote the younger Pelosi.

#waybackwednesday - oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit pic.twitter.com/vUCX2uAUvv — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 6, 2019

To Christine Pelosi’s point, this reporter has to ask: What child of a mother who has seen it all over the years hasn’t been the recipient of that damning smirk?

Christine Pelosi is one of the Speaker’s five children and tweeted often throughout the State of the Union.

The seemingly sarcastic clap that led to a massive viral movement came about during the SOTU when Trump raised a call for unity, despite his rhetoric and actions prior to this speech suggesting otherwise.

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” Trump said in his address.

The smirk and literal clap-back were immediately meme-ified and even Photoshopped, with one tweet coining the phrase “sarcasm energy.”

You could power Cleveland for weeks on this pure sarcasm energy pic.twitter.com/ZXK2rHEe1V — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) February 6, 2019

It seems Pelosi’s “sarcasm energy” has been around for decades and, if the SOTU was any indication, it’s only getting stronger with time.