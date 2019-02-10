Nancy Pelosi Receives Standing Ovation At Clive Davis Grammy Event

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was greeted with a standing ovation at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards celebration on Saturday night.

The Sony Music executive introduced the California Democrat to applause at the beginning of the 2019 gala in Beverly Hills, Variety reports. He noted that Pelosi has attended the Grammy event before but “all of you out there know this year is different.”

“She’s front and center making history as never before,” Davis told attendees. “She’s now the highest ranking female politician ever … in the United States. Need I say more?”

The introduction followed with a standing ovation from the crowd of music executives and insiders alike, some re-creating a clap Pelosi is all too familiar with.

Travis Scott, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Daniel Caesar and Bebe Rexha are all at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala but Nancy Pelosi has the longest line of people waiting to get selfies with her. #GRAMMYs — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 10, 2019

Pelosi made headlines earlier last week for her iconic clapback at President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address Feb. 5. She did not give any remarks after Davis’ introduction but stood and waved from her table, which she shared with Barbra Streisand, Calvin Klein and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Proud to be sitting next to the most important woman in America last night. https://t.co/ceewfE8fGg — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 10, 2019

The Clive Davis event is considered one of the biggest Grammy parties of the weekend. Streisand, the winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, was also given a standing ovation. The night’s performers included Travis Scott and Brandi Carlile.