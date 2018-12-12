People on Twitter can’t stop talking about Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her heated meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The House minority leader, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), met with Trump on camera to discuss border security and funding Trump’s long-promised border wall. In the meeting, much of which was captured on video, Pelosi challenged Trump and stood her ground when he suggested she “was in a situation where it’s not easy for her to talk right now.”

Trump’s comment, seemingly a reference to Pelosi’s tough battle for the House speakership, drew a swift rebuke from the Democrat.

“Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory,” she countered, per The New York Times.

Pelosi was looking to project leadership and power, of course ― both to fellow Democrats, whose support she will need come January, and to Trump as he faces a new Democratic majority in the House. Appearing triumphant as she spoke with reporters after the meeting, she found yet another way to assert that power.

Pelosi wore a bold, red-orange coat outside the White House, catching the attention of “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins and many others online who noted the subtle way her sartorial choice communicated strength.

In a widely shared Twitter thread, the Oscar winner explained just how deliberate a choice it was, while also asking his followers whether anyone had figured out the brand.

“That color is LEGIT and we need to know this,” Jenkins wrote, before launching into a discussion of Pelosi’s “decisive act of dressing.”

“What I love about this coat is what it says about the supposed impotence of fashion,” he continued. “From the asymmetrical front to the high collar, the strong yet unstrained shoulder and, of course, that COLOR ― a deeply serene yet emphatic & ravishing color. This look kicks soooo much ass.”

Has anybody figured what coat this is she’s wearing? I waited to ask this question, let the seriousness of the situation be properly discussed but... that color is LEGIT and we need to know this👌🏿 https://t.co/hfF6IZL5Yg — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

What I love about this coat is what it says about the supposed impotence of fashion. From the asymmetrical front to the high collar, the strong yet unstrained shoulder and, of course, that COLOR -- a deeply serene yet emphatic & ravishing color. This look kicks soooo much ass. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

And it kicked HIS ass. To with: you can close your eyes right now and likely imagine what 45 was wearing — the greasy wrapper on a Royal Castle Burger; the annoying cellophane on those cheap airline earbuds when you forget yours; a wet napkin. Essentially nothing. REFUSE — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

It’s no wonder today we have 45’s Petulant Child meme, in which his clothing is literally erased, replaced w/those of… a petulant child while in hers Ms. Pelosi is shown in full, rhymed with Ms. Basset in WAITING 2 EXHALE. What she wore was so declarative it could not be erased. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

And she knew exactly what she was doing wearing THIS coat on THIS day coming out of THAT room, placing THOSE shades on JUST so. This is diplomacy in motion, soft power wielded like a machete through the diligent, decisive act of dressing.



They’ve never been JUST clothes 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/3QbOU8TB1k — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

As another person pointed out on Twitter, the choice of coat could also be interpreted as subtle shade toward the Trump administration, as she wore the same coat to attend Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

She was quite possibly throwing some shade too since she wore the same coat to Obama's inauguration ceremony in Jan 2013. Someone thought it looked it might be made by Gerard Durel. #TeamPelosi #NancysCoat #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/WS15gmeYnM — Lana Slavitt (@somuchweirdness) December 12, 2018

Red has long been associated with both passion and blood, according to color experts. But as Leslie Harrington, executive director of the Color Association of the United States, told HuffPost earlier this year, it also has “that domineering, confident, don’t-mess-with-me kind of strength to it.” It seems fitting, then, that Pelosi wore such a bold color when leaving yesterday’s meeting.

Along with Jenkins, plenty of other Twitter users were equally fond of the coat and what it appeared to stand for.

Below, see some more of the best appreciation tweets:

Btw, I loved Nancy Pelosi's red coat. Those high buttons across the neck are boss. Iconic imagery, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hHSAPnQi3Y — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 12, 2018

The color’s official name is “Blood of My Enemies” — Christian Kiefer 🎅🏼 (@xiankiefer) December 12, 2018

She made a coat interesting and she didn't even need to put a message on the back. — Larry DeLong (@ldelong21) December 12, 2018

That coat was, "I don't wanna embarrass him in front of his friends...but I will" FABULOUS - NP needed theme music — Ro Needs More Pie (@BookBlerd) December 12, 2018

