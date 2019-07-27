Nancy Pelosi Denounces Trump's 'Racist Attacks' On Rep. Elijah Cummings

The president’s remarks echo his repeated attacks on Democratic lawmakers of color, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.). In a racist spate of tweets earlier this month, he urged the congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

In 2017, Trump also used the words “crime infested” to describe Rep. John Lewis’ (D-Ga.) district, taking aim at yet another black politician.

Responding to the president’s comments Saturday, Cummings told Trump that he returns to his district daily.

“Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors,” he tweeted. “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young also spoke out against Trump’s remarks, calling him a “disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world.”