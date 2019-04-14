President Donald Trump attacked both CBS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday night for what he called a “puff piece” on “60 Minutes.”

During the interview wit Lesley Stahl, Pelosi said Trump was unfit for office and he knows it, too.

“I think that there’s nobody in the country who knows better that he should not be president of the United States than Donald Trump,” Pelosi said.

She also said Trump must be voted out next year in order to protect the nation:

“Well, I think our future ― is strong enough― built on a strong foundation to withstand everything including the current occupant of the White House. I don’t think for two terms though.”

In response, Trump tweeted:

Such a “puff piece” on Nancy Pelosi by @60minutes, yet her leadership has passed no meaningful Legislation. All they do is Investigate, as it turns out, crimes that they instigated & committed. The Mueller No Collusion decision wasn’t even discussed-and she was a disaster at W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Pelosi’s political account then fired back:

Thanks for watching! We will continue to do our work #ForThePeople. pic.twitter.com/uMTeRGJL8C — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 15, 2019

Since the tweet wasn’t signed with an “NP” it’s likely someone from her staff replied to the president rather than Pelosi herself.

Despite the criticism, Pelosi didn’t rule out working with Trump.