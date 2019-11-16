House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has put President Donald Trump’s frequent insulting attacks on rivals or people who disagree with him down to “his own insecurity as an imposter” because “he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head.”

In a preview clip of CBS’ “Face The Nation” to be aired Sunday, Pelosi said Trump had “made a mistake” with his Twitter attacks on former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her impeachment inquiry testimony on Friday. Trump knows Yovanovitch’s strength and was “trying to undermine it,” she added.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) described Trump’s tweet, below, as “witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States.”

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

“Of course, presidents appoint ambassadors, but people don’t insult people, especially when they’re giving testimony before the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi continued in the interview.

“I think even his most ardent supporters have to honestly admit this is the wrong thing for the president to do,” she said.

Pelosi also stressed the significance and weight of a president’s words. Trump “should not frivolously throw out insults, but that’s what he does. I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he’s in that office way over his head. And so he has to diminish everyone else.”

