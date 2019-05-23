Nancy Pelosi: Trump Needs An Intervention 'For The Good Of The Country'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday ramped up criticism of President Donald Trump a day after he walked out of infrastructure talks with top congressional Democrats.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” Pelosi said at a news conference on Thursday.

“I don’t think that any responsible assistant to the president of the United States would have advised him to do what he did yesterday,” she later added.

This dispute comes on the heels of a growing tension between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Pelosi and Trump over investigations into the president and his administration following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Trump said on Wednesday that he will not work with congressional Democrats on infrastructure until they halt their investigations.

Trump complained at a press conference later Wednesday that the infrastructure meeting “was set up a number of days ago. ... All of a sudden I hear last night they’re going to have a meeting right before this meeting to talk about the I-word,” referring to impeachment. Pelosi is facing growing pressure from some House Democrats — and at least one Republican — who are pushing to begin impeachment hearings. But she has repeatedly insisted that it’s too soon for such proceedings.