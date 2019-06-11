Nancy Pelosi: 'My Stock Goes Up Every Time' Trump Attacks Me

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she’s through responding to President Donald Trump’s personal attacks, arguing that if anything, they’re elevating her political status.

During an interview at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2019 Fiscal Summit, Pelosi dismissed questions about the president’s latest round of insults, in which he called her a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

“What bothers me more is that we’re talking about that instead of how to reduce the national debt,” she said at the conference, during which she had been slated to discuss challenges including health care access, climate change and infrastructure.

“I’m done with him. I don’t even want to talk about him,” she added. “My stock goes up every time he attacks me.”

Attempting to shift the conversation, Pelosi suggested to CNN’s Manu Raju that he “not spend too much time on that because that’s his victory,” labeling Trump “the diverter-of-attention-in-chief.”

In a Thursday Fox News interview from Normandy of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump made clear his disdain for Pelosi, lambasting her as “a disgrace” and claiming “she’s incapable of doing deals.”

Raju described the remarks as “probably the most aggressive” he’s heard from the president toward a speaker of the House.

The source of the president’s scorn was Pelosi’s meeting with senior Democrats two days before, when she reportedly said she would rather see Trump in prison than impeached.

Pushed to confirm the story, which came from Politico, Pelosi refused, saying, “When we have conversations in our caucus, they stay in our caucus.”

While she noted that there are some individuals who believe Trump has committed impeachable and criminal offenses, she said the caucus is “not even close” to having majority support for impeachment proceedings and that an “ironclad” case would be needed to begin.