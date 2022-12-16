What's Hot

Royal Family Puts On United Front Hours After 'Harry & Meghan' Bombshells

Nick Cannon Shares Why He Didn't Want Son To Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death

'Harry & Meghan' Made A Docuseries For Themselves — Not For Us

D.C. Bar Disciplinary Counsel Calls For Rudy Giuliani's Disbarment

Biden Orders More Secret JFK Assassination Files Released By National Archives

Poll Shows 'Critical Race Theory' Attacks Flopped In Midterms

Texas Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter In Window Shooting

Emily Blunt Can't Seem To Ditch The 'Terrible Jacket' She Wore On This Occasion

Claudine Gay To Be Harvard's 1st Black President

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In January

Jane Fonda Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission

Sen. Chuck Schumer Can Pass Landmark Antitrust Bills Right Now. Why Isn’t He?

Politics
Donald TrumpNancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer

Nancy Pelosi Dings Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

The outgoing House Speaker also suggested there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sat down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a restaurant for a joint interview with CNN’s Jamie Gangel.

And when asked by Gangel what a second Trump presidency would mean, Pelosi zinged: “I don’t think that we should talk about him while we’re eating.”

Schumer laughed.

“Really? Another Trump presidency?” Pelosi continued, before suggesting there’s “a need for an intervention there by his family or somebody.”

“I don’t think he’s on the level, no,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schumer talked about how Pelosi dealt with Trump during his presidency.

“I tell people Nancy instinctively knew how to handle Trump, because for her first, you know, 35, 40 years of life, she raised five children, and she knew how to deal with children. And that’s what helped her deal with Trump, because he ultimately was a child,” he said.

Both Pelosi and Schumer also said they would back President Joe Biden to run for the White House again in 2024.

“I think President Biden has done an excellent job as president of the United States,” said Pelosi. “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s been a great president.

“Look at what he’s accomplished,” Schumer added. “He’s done an excellent, excellent job and if he runs, I’m gonna support him all the way.”

Watch the interview here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community