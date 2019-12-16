Twitter Bites Back After Trump's Dig About Nancy Pelosi's Teeth 'Falling Out'

Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) “teeth were falling out” sparked some vicious payback. Many observers wondered about the president’s own teeth, his habit of sniffing while speaking and his large number of slurred words.

Trump was responding to a tweet posted on Thursday by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) concerning Pelosi’s explanation for why bribery wasn’t one of the articles of impeachment against Trump:

Because it wasn’t true https://t.co/YKb51C6CIN — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 13, 2019

But Trump had a different theory:

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Many people on Twitter saw Trump’s dig as pure “projection.” They were only too happy to point out his many slurred or mangled words while speaking, including referring to the stock market as the “sock rocket,” the United States as the “United Shtates” and Jerusalem as “Jeruz.” “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah launched the “Denture Donald” hashtag on Twitter and it picked up steam on Sunday.

Funny- as you slur your words so frequently, many of us wonder if YOUR teeth keep falling out — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 16, 2019

Project much? — Christine (@christysevans) December 16, 2019

Look who’s talking Mr. Sock Rocket pic.twitter.com/jseN7A0UBQ — I love Lucy (@babylangsmama) December 15, 2019

THIS GUY wants you to know that someone ELSE'S teeth are falling out of their mouth. pic.twitter.com/d150t33Zzo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 15, 2019

Translation: "My teeth fall out of my mouth a lot, and I don't think." — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 15, 2019

Her speech seemed fine to the rest of us. What an odd thing for you to say, though.



Perhaps you understand what happens when the mouth dries out and can't hold a prosthesis in place to form the 'S' sound.



God blesh the United Shtatesh, Misher Preshident. — ☕ T. Wheeler (@gruffchick) December 16, 2019

The President is throwing schoolyard insults at other adults in government. This is where we are at around 520 pm on a sleepy American Sunday in December 2019. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) December 15, 2019

I'd be careful there Mr. United Shtates. — KarlaRei ( ˘ ³˘)❤ (@Karlarei2003) December 16, 2019

At least she knows how to drink from a glass. pic.twitter.com/hrJpUP8eX4 — Content Ghost 👻 (@ContentGhostCA) December 16, 2019