House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reflected on her two decades of Democratic leadership on Thursday as she announced her intention to leave the top role, giving shoutouts to three presidents with whom she worked to pass major legislation.

“I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush,” she said, holding for applause. A smattering came from both sides of the aisle.

“Transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama,” she continued. “And forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden.”

Democrats rose from their seats to cheer at the mention of Obama and Biden.

Of course, Pelosi also served as speaker of the House under President Donald Trump, but he bore no mention during her speech.

Trump relentlessly attacked Pelosi in public, often with one of his juvenile nicknames: “Crazy Nancy.”

Just two weeks ago, he told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Iowa, “We’re going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all.” Days earlier, a man had broken into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer, sending him to the hospital for surgery on his head. The suspect, David DePape, had reportedly shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”

Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery, although the process will be a long one.

Nancy Pelosi thanked her family members individually after her big announcement: “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress.”

“For my dear husband Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery,” she said.