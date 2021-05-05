Nancy Pelosi Posts Sarcastic Help-Wanted Ad To Skewer GOP Pressure On Liz Cheney

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ridiculed the GOP’s growing wrath at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) but she did it with a sense of humor on Tuesday. She released a faux help-wanted ad that artfully insulted Republican leadership.

Conservative leaders in the House reportedly want Cheney ousted from her position as House Republican Conference chair after her repeated criticism of Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riot.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was reportedly caught on a Fox News hot mic Tuesday saying, “I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence ... Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.” (McCarthy said publicly he was concerned about her “messaging.”)

Pelosi, the most powerful woman in the House, took note. Her blog posted a faux ad headlined: “From the GOP Leadership: Help Wanted ― Non-Threatening Female.”

“Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair ― their most senior woman in GOP leadership ― for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” the post said.

“So what exactly are House GOP Leaders looking for in a #3? Punchbowl AM got the scoop and, well, it’s not surprising… they want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them,” it continued.

The blog screen-grabbed part of the Punchbowl report:

Nothing like a little D.C. shade in the spring.