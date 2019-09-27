Nancy Pelosi: I Don't Think Our Founders Thought A President Would Ever Do This

No one is above the law. Evidence presented shows that this President has abused his power, obstructed justice and obstructed Congress from fulfilling their duty as he tramples our freedoms and pushes an extreme agenda. Meddling in elections is an affront to a vibrant democracy, which is vital for our freedoms to flourish, including reproductive freedom and the right to abortion.

We applaud Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Caucus for beginning this process and we encourage all those in Congress to fulfill their constitutional duty. An impeachment inquiry should not be taken lightly, but neither should the lawlessness of this President and his Administration.”