The party of a new president historically doesn’t fare well during the midterm elections, and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating isn’t helping Democrats.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes there’s another factor at play this time around ― and it’s one that could help her party maintain control.

“I believe that we will hold the House,” she told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday, adding that Donald Trump could be the reason.

When the former president wasn’t on the ballot in the 2018 midterms, the Democrats gained 40 seats, then lost 14 when he was on the ballot in 2020.

“He’s not on the ballot now,” she explained... then apologized for mentioning his name, as “The Late Show” has almost never used it since his loss in the 2020 election:

“I believe that we will hold the House.” — @SpeakerPelosi on the midterm elections



Polls show Democrats clinging to a chance of keeping control due in large part to voter outrage over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.