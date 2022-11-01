Nancy Pelosi Says Husband Will Have 'Long Recovery' After Hammer Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in for a “long recovery process” after a man broke into their San Francisco home on Friday and attacked him with a hammer, the California Democrat said in a statement late Monday.

“Paul is making steady progress,” she said.

The statement did not clarify whether Paul Pelosi is still in the intensive care unit. A Pelosi spokesperson did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized early Friday morning after sustaining a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. He underwent what doctors described as a successful operation at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The suspect in the attack, David DePape, broke into the home and confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in his bedroom early Friday morning, according to law enforcement.

The attacker reportedly shouted, “Where is Nancy?” The lawmaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time. DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps,” authorities said Monday.

Two police officers arrived at the speaker’s residence after Paul Pelosi called 911 and found the two men struggling over a hammer. DePape allegedly grabbed the hammer and struck him in the head, according to an affidavit filed in court Monday.

DePape was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges Tuesday.