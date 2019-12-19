Nancy Pelosi Silences Democrats During Trump Impeachment With A Single Icy Glare

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) approached Wednesday’s impeachment vote against President Donald Trump as a somber moment for the nation.

“Today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States,” she said at the start of the proceedings.

Members of the Democratic caucus were told not to cheer or celebrate the impeachment vote when the totals were announced, Axios reported. But some of them either didn’t get the message or forgot.

Their glee was quickly stopped by a single gesture and icy stare from Pelosi:

The moment that Nancy Pelosi announces President Trump has been impeached for abuse of power, before gesturing to House Democrats not to applaud. pic.twitter.com/HDOFuuu21N — Axios (@axios) December 19, 2019

The brief smattering of applause was then replaced with the sound of Republicans hooting at the Democrats’ unguarded reaction to the vote.