AP Photo/Andrew Harnik House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks Tuesday at a news conference to unveil the College Affordability Act.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has so far led congressional committees to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“All roads seem to lead to Putin with the president,” Pelosi said during a news conference to update reporters on the investigation.

