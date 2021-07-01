House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) would serve on the House committee investigating the Donald Trump-inspired Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said at a press conference announcing the committee members.

In a statement about the committee, Pelosi went on to say that Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement and defacing the building, was “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.”

Five people died as a result of the riot.

“It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy: an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen,” Pelosi said.

Cheney was ousted from her leadership role in the Republican Party for supporting Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol attack. She was among two Republicans to vote with Democrats to create a special committee.

She has been an outspoken critic of her own party’s leadership since.

“Our nation, and the families of the brave law enforcement officers who were injured defending us or died following the attack, deserve answers,” Cheney said in a statement this week. “I believe this select committee is our only remaining option.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has decried the committee, calling it overly partisan and a way to further divide the nation. Reports surfaced Thursday that McCarthy privately threatened the committee assignments of any Republican lawmaker who joined the committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.