CORONAVIRUS

The Many, Many Face Masks Of Nancy Pelosi

The speaker of the House's face covering collection is unparalleled.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has had a busy year, to say the least. Nary a day goes by without seeing her on our TV screens. And while the issues she’s dealt with this year alone have ranged from insurrection to impeachment, one thing remains consistent ― she’s always wearing a face mask.

Making the most of less-than-ideal circumstances, Pelosi pulls from an extensive collection of masks to pair patterned coverings with brightly colored clothing, offering a small sense of joy in her public appearances.

According to Elle, she purchases almost all of her masks at Donna Lewis, a boutique in Alexandria, Virginia. Store owner Chris Lewis told the magazine they constantly sell out of the styles she wears, calling it “the Nancy-effect.”

Take one look at the montage below and it’s easy to see why. Here’s just a sampling of Pelosi’s mask collection below.

Pink Lady
Tom Williams via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a news conference on June 18, 2020.
Orange You Glad 2020 is Over?
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a news conference on Oct. 8, 2020.
The Blues
Tom Williams via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a news conference on Nov. 12, 2020.
Tie-Dye For
Tom Williams via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Flower Power
Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Dec. 20, 2020.
Prints And Patterns
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol on Dec. 30, 2020.
Matching Moment
TASOS KATOPODIS via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the first session of the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, 2021.
Purple Rain
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walking through the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jewel Toned
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Jan. 7, 2021.
Butter-fly
Samuel Corum via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Jan. 15, 2021.
More Flower Power
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Jan. 21, 2021.
Checkmate
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Feb. 4, 2021.
...More Flower Power
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Jan. 28, 2021.
Scarf-Face
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outside the White House on Feb. 5, 2021.
Nancy Pelosiface mask