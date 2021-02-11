The Many, Many Face Masks Of Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has had a busy year, to say the least. Nary a day goes by without seeing her on our TV screens. And while the issues she’s dealt with this year alone have ranged from insurrection to impeachment, one thing remains consistent ― she’s always wearing a face mask.

Making the most of less-than-ideal circumstances, Pelosi pulls from an extensive collection of masks to pair patterned coverings with brightly colored clothing, offering a small sense of joy in her public appearances.

According to Elle, she purchases almost all of her masks at Donna Lewis, a boutique in Alexandria, Virginia. Store owner Chris Lewis told the magazine they constantly sell out of the styles she wears, calling it “the Nancy-effect.”

Take one look at the montage below and it’s easy to see why. Here’s just a sampling of Pelosi’s mask collection below.