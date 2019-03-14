Bloomberg via Getty Images Nancy Pelosi in her now-iconic Max Mara Fire coat.

“Following the viral success of Nancy Pelosi wearing Max Mara’s Fire Coat, the brand is excited to announce the reinstitution of this iconic style,” Max Mara said in a statement Thursday. “Designed in 2011 (FW 2012 collection), Ms. Pelosi wore it for the first time to attend the second inauguration of Barack Obama as President of the United States in January 2013, and again in December 2018 to attend a meeting with President Trump.”

If you were hoping to snag the coat for yourself, you should know it doesn’t come cheap. The coat is currently available online and in Max Mara boutiques for $2,990. It’s unclear whether the price has been marked up since the original 2013 version.

Max Mara

The coat gained widespread popularity in December, when Pelosi wore it to attend a heated meeting about border security with Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at The White House. Pelosi, according to a transcript, countered the mansplaining president with this line: “Mr. President, please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.”

Following the tense back-and-forth, Pelosi set Twitter aflame when she stepped outside wearing the bold coat and a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses.

Max Mara

People on Twitter, including Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, became invested in finding out where the coat came from, but The New York Times confirmed its origins. Shortly after the buzz erupted online, Max Mara announced it would re-release the coat. And here we are.