House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has reportedly had Vice President Mike Pence kicked out of a little-used office that was given to him when Republicans were in control of the chamber.

Pence’s nameplate was yanked from its position over the door at the direction of Pelosi, NPR reported. Instead, Pelosi plans to provide a new space for the White House legislative affairs team, which did not have an office under former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Pence still has an office in the Senate wing, where he serves as president.

The Hill confirmed that Pence was given the boot.

“Room assignments are reviewed and changed at the beginning of every Congress,” an aide told The Hill.

The unnamed aide added that no other vice president has had an office in the House in 25 years.

Still, the move did seem in line with Pelosi embracing her much less formal title: “Patron Saint of Shade.”

CSPAN producer Craig Caplan shared before-and-after pics, from 2017 and this week:

.@VP Pence back on Capitol Hill for 1st time with new House office in US Capitol. Meeting with lawmakers later today. pic.twitter.com/1ZCgEWctbN — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 13, 2017