Rioters Breach Nancy Pelosi's Offices, Put Feet On Desks, Leave Menacing Note

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images A pro-Trump rioter puts his feet up in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices. The desk reportedly belongs to her assistant.

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday after violently storming the Capitol building and clashing with police.

One man posed for a photo with his feet on a desk. Another image shows a threatening note written on a manila folder that reads, “We will not back down.”

According to The New York Times, a number of rioters entered the top Democrat’s suite of offices, flipping over tables and pulling photos from walls.

Outside the Capitol, protesters were seen with a sign reading “Pelosi is Satan.”

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Intruders holding American flags invade Pelosi's office suite in the U.S. Capitol.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images A pro-Trump rioter goes through items on the desk of a Pelosi staffer.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images A threatening note was left in Pelosi's suite after extremists invaded the U.S. Capitol.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images A rioter wearing a "Keep America Great" hat sits in Pelosi's office suite.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Broken glass litters a mantle in Pelosi's offices before a photo of the speaker and the late President George H.W. Bush.

In a joint statement on Twitter, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) called on Trump to demand that “all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately.”

Meanwhile, multiple rioters posted images and videos of themselves inside Capitol offices. Other photos show rioters apparently stealing property, smashing windows and climbing on building scaffolding.

A reporter with right-wing commentator Glenn Beck’s media outlet, TheBlaze, posted a photo of a computer screen in Pelosi’s offices and then deleted it, according to The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani.

“BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building. To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution,” a screenshot of Elijah Schaffer’s tweet reads.

Schaffer later wrote that he was not “personally involved” in Wednesday’s disturbing events.

HuffPost reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!