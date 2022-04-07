Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her chief of staff announced Thursday, adding that she is currently asymptomatic.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” tweeted Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill.

Pelosi, 82, will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines, Hammill added.

Pelosi is seen attending an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act at the White House with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Reporters were awaiting a news conference with Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol when they received word of her positive test just before 11 a.m.

Pelosi on Wednesday had attended a signing with President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), among others, at the White House. A day earlier, she attended a similar signing attended by Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.