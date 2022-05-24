Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Archbishop Denying Her Communion Over Her Abortion Stance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday responded to the declaration from San Francisco’s Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone that she is banned from receiving Communion due to her support for abortion rights.

“What’s so sad about it... what is important for women to know, and families to know, that this is not just about terminating a pregnancy,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. “These same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization. It’s a blanket thing. And they use abortion as the front man for it, while they try to undo so much.”

Advertisement

Pelosi noted that while the church is opposed to the death penalty (a stance she herself shares), they “take no action against people who may not share their view” on that issue.

“So we just have to be prayerful, we have to be respectful,” Pelosi said, noting that she comes from an Italian-American family and has relatives who oppose abortion rights. Pelosi said she can “respect people’s views about that, but I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.”

NEW: Asked on MSNBC’s Morning Joe just now about the San Francisco archbishop’s decision to bar Nancy Pelosi from Communion, the Speaker invokes Matthew 25, notes bishops haven’t barred from Communion lawmakers who back the death penalty, which is also condemned by the church. pic.twitter.com/uS5nat1eMI — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

Pelosi had recently slammed the leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court ready to end the landmark precedent of Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 has protected the right to abortion nationwide.

Queer rights are also threatened by the draft opinion.