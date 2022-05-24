Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Archbishop Denying Her Communion Over Her Abortion Stance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday responded to the declaration from San Francisco’s Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone that she is banned from receiving Communion due to her support for abortion rights.
“What’s so sad about it... what is important for women to know, and families to know, that this is not just about terminating a pregnancy,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. “These same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization. It’s a blanket thing. And they use abortion as the front man for it, while they try to undo so much.”
Pelosi noted that while the church is opposed to the death penalty (a stance she herself shares), they “take no action against people who may not share their view” on that issue.
“So we just have to be prayerful, we have to be respectful,” Pelosi said, noting that she comes from an Italian-American family and has relatives who oppose abortion rights. Pelosi said she can “respect people’s views about that, but I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.”
Last week, Cordileone announced that Pelosi would no longer be allowed to receive the sacrament of Communion because of her support for abortion rights. (Pope Francis said last year that Communion should not be politicized.)
Pelosi had recently slammed the leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court ready to end the landmark precedent of Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 has protected the right to abortion nationwide.
Queer rights are also threatened by the draft opinion.
“Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights, too,” Pelosi said Tuesday. “This decision taking us to privacy and precedent is very dangerous in the lives of so many of the American people.”