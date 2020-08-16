Democratic Lawmakers May Cut Recess Short To Deal With USPS Crisis: Reports

As DeJoy — a prominent Trump campaign contributor — eliminated equipment and slowed service, the agency warned in a letter to 46 states that voters could be disenfranchised because their mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to make election deadlines, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement Friday accused Trump and Republicans of waging an “all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election.”

Trump “made plain that he will manipulate the operations of the Post Office to deny eligible voters the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election,” the statement added. “The president’s own words confirm: He needs to cheat to win.”